WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus may have little left of his job but his title.

Priebus’s fortunes have long been a source of speculation, given his limited role, colorful band of rivals and the president’s public slights.

Those questions escalated this week with the arrival of Trump’s new communications director, who was hired over Priebus’s objections and has made it clear that he reports directly to the president.

The already tense relationship took a darker turn when the newcomer suggested in a late-night tweet that Priebus was one of the “leakers” Trump has railed against.

Trump has privately floated names of potential chief of staff replacements, but has said he’s not planning more staff shake-ups anytime soon.