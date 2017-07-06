LOS ANGELES (AP) — Visitors are getting their first glimpses of Shaunzi, the Los Angeles Zoo’s newest elephant.
The 46-year-old Asian female elephant came to LA from Fresno after her longtime companion died.
Shaunzi, who was born in Thailand and spent years in a circus, was introduced to the public Thursday in the Elephants of Asia exhibit.
The pachyderm was trucked 215 miles from Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a special crate last month.
