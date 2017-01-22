Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” that Trump would abandon a campaign promise that he would do so after an audit of them is finished.

WASHINGTON —— President Donald Trump will refuse to release his tax returns, abandoning a campaign promise that he would do so after an audit of them is finished, an aide said Sunday.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Conway had been asked on the TV program about a White House petition posted Friday demanding release of the tax returns. There are well over the 100,000 signatures required to meet the threshold to get a White House answer.

Conway dismissed the observation about the signatures. She said people don’t care about tax returns from Trump, the nation’s first billionaire president, and are focused on what their own tax returns will look like while the Republican is in the White House.

“People want to know they will get tax relief,” she said.

After Conway’s remarks, the website WikiLeaks called on leakers to provide it with copies of Trump’s tax returns.

WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign published thousands of emails and internal documents hacked from the Democratic National Committee and top advisers to Clinton.