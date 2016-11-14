BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says Donald Trump’s U.S. presidency could be a “moment of opportunity” for Europe, even as other EU diplomats worry about Trump’s isolationist, protectionist promises.

Boris Johnson spoke Monday before EU foreign ministers’ talks in Brussels. The top diplomats held a special meeting Sunday night about the U.S. election, and they hope to boost Europe’s role in world affairs until Trump’s plans become clearer.

Johnson, who championed Britain’s exit from the EU, said Trump “is a deal maker and I think that could be a good thing for Britain, but it can also a good thing for Europe. I think that’s what we need to focus on today.”

Other foreign ministers said Europe should focus on boosting its own defense, tensions with Turkey and war in Syria.