SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump and former students of his now-defunct Trump University have filed an agreement in court to settle lawsuits alleging that the president-elect defrauded them. The move signals that a deal announced last month remains on track for a judge’s approval next year.

Trump agreed last month to pay $25 million to settle two class-action lawsuits in San Diego and one by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Under the terms, the president-elect admits no wrongdoing.

The filing late Monday puts a formal agreement in front of U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel to determine if it is “fair, reasonable and adequate” under federal law.

When announcing the terms in his courtroom on Nov. 18, Curiel called it “the beginning of a healing process that this country sorely needs.”