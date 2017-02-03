WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger “tried hard” to make “Celebrity Apprentice” a success, but has failed.
In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.
On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice … but at least he tried hard!”
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday’s remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.