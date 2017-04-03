The president’s broadside accompanied reports in conservative news media that Susan Rice, Obama’s national-security adviser, requested the identities of Americans who were cited in reports about surveillance of foreign officials connected with Trump’s campaign or transition.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sought to turn attention away from the Russia investigation Monday, saying that “the real story” was what he called a “crooked scheme against us” by President Barack Obama’s team to mine U.S. intelligence reports for information about him during last year’s presidential campaign.

The president’s broadside against his predecessor coincided with a string of reports in conservative news-media outlets that Susan Rice, Obama’s national-security adviser, requested the identities of Americans who were cited in intelligence reports about surveillance of foreign officials, and who were connected with Trump’s campaign or transition.

Former national-security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described the requests as normal and justified.

Related developments Salary donation: President Donald Trump, who promised to work for free, donated his salary for the first quarter of the year Monday to the National Park Service. At the daily White House briefing, Sean Spicer, the president’s press secretary, presented a check signed by Trump for $78,333.32 to Ryan Zinke, the interior secretary. Web privacy: Trump signed a bill into law Monday that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers’ browsing habits. The bill scraps a Federal Communications Commission online privacy regulation issued in October to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share that information. Seattle Times news services

The process of “unmasking” Americans whose names are redacted in intelligence reports, they said, is not the same thing as leaking them publicly.

But Trump and his allies seized on the news-media reports to bolster his case that he was targeted by the departing administration for political reasons. As the FBI and congressional committees investigate contacts that associates of Trump had with Russian officials and business figures, the president argued that he was the victim of dirty tricks and that, if anything, it was associates of his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, who were doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote on Twitter early Monday in the opening burst of four messages aimed at Obama, Clinton and the Democrats. “ ‘Spied on before nomination.’ The real story.”

In another post on Twitter later in the morning, he added: “@FoxNews from multiple sources: ‘There was electronic surveillance of Trump, and people close to Trump. This is unprecedented.’ @FBI”

At his daily briefing, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said he would not discuss the reports about Rice specifically. “There’s a troubling direction that some of this is going in, but we’re going to let this review go on before we jump to it,” he said.

He chided reporters for showing more interest in the investigation into contacts between Trump’s team and Russia than in the conduct of Obama’s White House.

Trump first accused Obama a month ago of tapping his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign last year. He has refused to back down, even though Obama and his top aides have adamantly denied it. The FBI director and the former director of national intelligence have said the phone-tapping charge is not true, and congressional leaders of both parties have said they have seen no evidence of it.

In trying to combat what Trump’s aides see as a concerted campaign of leaks to undermine his legitimacy, the White House last month provided intelligence to Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, showing that the president or his associates may have been “incidentally” swept up in foreign surveillance by U.S. spy agencies last year. Since Nunes made that public, Trump’s team has focused on whether Obama’s White House improperly used that information.

Republicans pointed to the reports about Rice on Monday.

“Smoking gun found!” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on Twitter. “Obama pal and noted dissembler Susan Rice said to have been spying on Trump campaign.”