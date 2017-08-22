Left unclear was the answer to a question that has stumped Washington, D.C., including the two previous commanders in chief, since the United States became involved in the war there: What does winning look like in Afghanistan?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s declaration that “we will win” in Afghanistan came with bellicose language about taking “fast and powerful” retribution against extremists and a promise to succeed where other presidents have failed to resolve the conflict.

Left unclear was the answer to a question that has stumped Washington, D.C., including the two previous commanders in chief, since the United States became involved in the war there:

What does winning look like in Afghanistan?

For Trump, winning looks a lot like a very long war.

“From now on, victory will have a clear definition,” Trump said Monday during his prime-time televised address on his strategy for Afghanistan. “Attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al-Qaida, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, and stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.”

But hours before Trump spoke, the president’s top advisers offered a far different view of success, arguing that the ultimate solution to the conflict was a settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, who would theoretically be beaten down by the Americans and forced to the negotiating table.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson endorsed that approach Tuesday, arguing that the president had laid out a strategy “intended to put pressure on the Taliban.”

The idea, Tillerson said during a rare appearance in the State Department briefing room, was “to have the Taliban understand, you will not win a battlefield victory — we may not win one, but neither will you — so at some point, we have to come to the negotiating table and find a way to bring this to an end.”

Among military commanders and others who have studied the war in Afghanistan, the definition of success is even broader: winning back territory from the Taliban, building up the Afghan armed forces and rooting out endemic corruption in the government there. Trump mentioned all in his address.

But after nearly 16 years of war, America’s longest, the Taliban are not only far from defeated, they are gaining ground. Insurgents overran a remote district in northern Afghanistan on Monday, the sixth government-held area to fall to the Taliban in the past month.

Efforts to open up peace talks have repeatedly faltered with the Taliban, the Afghan government and American diplomats. It has been two years since the last meaningful attempt at negotiations fell apart.

The Taliban also have evolved into a more tenacious foe than the one routed in 2001, making a U.S. military triumph seem more remote.

“Nothing new”

As might be expected, the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, scoffed at Trump’s speech as “nothing new.” But many Afghans on the government side had a similar take.

“That’s the same strategy going on the last two decades,” said Jamaluddin Badr, a member of the Afghan High Peace Council. “He said we’re going to win, but he didn’t make it clear how we’re going to win.”

Even if the new U.S. troop commitment limits the Taliban to the territory they have seized in the past two years, the pressure of that advance and old political rivalries have brought the Afghan government to the brink of collapse.

Further, the Taliban whom the Americans hope to bring to the table are not the same.

The Taliban position against peace talks has rarely been more hard-line than now. As the Taliban have regained territory, they have killed government soldiers and policemen at the highest rate of the war. Insurgents control 60 percent of the country. Even the government’s own figures concede the Taliban contest or control 35 percent, a substantial gain over last year.

What once was a marginal, militant faction, the Haqqani network, is now in the Taliban’s top leadership, including the No. 2 figure, who is in charge of military operations. The Haqqanis have been responsible for many of the deadliest attacks on the capital, and are known for running a virtual factory in Pakistan that has steadily supplied suicide bombers since 2005. The last Taliban leader to espouse peace talks, Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour, was killed in an American drone strike last year.

The rise in Afghanistan of the Islamic State in Khorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, may be worrying Taliban leaders who see it as a potential rival. But the more extreme violence and ideology promoted by the Islamic State group may also have forced the Taliban to adopt harsher methods themselves and made participation in peace talks even more unlikely.

Coalition troops

Neither the president nor his aides have specified the conditions that would have to be met for U.S. forces to leave. But officials have said Trump would recognize winning in Afghanistan when he saw it, and that in turn would determine the extent of the U.S. commitment and staying power in Afghanistan.

“Essentially, without committing to troop levels or timelines, President Trump has said our strategy is to outlast the Taliban and other terrorist groups, and to only leave Afghanistan once the Afghan government and its armed forces can maintain control of the country,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Most of the coalition troops are focused on training and advising the Afghan military, which has struggled with corruption and morale problems and whose soldiers are now being killed at an alarming rate (31 a day, according to official data). A smaller number of Americans, most of them Special Forces, are primarily hunting the remnants of al-Qaida and a branch of the Islamic State that has made inroads in recent years.

Although the Pentagon’s plans are based on 3,900 additional troops, the exact number will vary as conditions change, senior U.S. officials said.

Speaking to reporters in Iraq, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declined to confirm a precise number Tuesday, saying he was waiting for more input from Gen. Joseph Dunford, America’s top military official. Mattis said he will “reorganize” some U.S. troops in Afghanistan to reflect the new strategy.

Meanwhile, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said he expects the first reinforcements to arrive “pretty quickly,” within days or weeks. Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of U.S. Central Command, said Tuesday that additional trainers, advisers and Special Operations troops would start arriving in Afghanistan in the next “days or weeks” to take advantage of the last two months of the fighting season.

Most of the new forces will train and advise Afghan forces to improve their combat abilities, or provide security for American adviser teams in the field, Votel said. U.S. counterterror forces will make up a smaller portion, as will other support forces and medical personnel.

About 460 of the total troops will help the U.S. train more Afghan special commandos in more locations, said U.S. Maj. Gen. James Linder, commander of U.S. and NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan.