WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says President Donald Trump will reaffirm America’s commitment to its security alliance with Japan when the nation’s prime minister visits the White House Friday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be seeking reassurance from the new president on the U.S. role in Asia. He will be only the second foreign leader to meet Trump since he took office.
The official said the new administration is upholding the U.S. position that its defense treaty with Japan applies to islands disputed by Japan and China — a stance opposed by Beijing. Trump is expected to speak on that subject “in fairly concrete terms.”
The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the trip before Abe arrives late Thursday. Trump will also host Abe in Florida.
