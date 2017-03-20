WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Iraq’s prime minister as he works to shape his policy for defeating the Islamic State group.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s first visit to Washington since Trump’s inauguration comes as the new U.S. president gears up to host a 68-nation meeting focused on advancing the fight against the militant group.
But despite his promises of a no-holds-barred strategy and to eradicate “radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump has not yet proposed a new approach or tactics in Afghanistan or Iraq.
It also remains to be seen to what extent Trump will commit to efforts to rebuild war-torn Iraq.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The administration has proposed deep cuts to international organizations and diplomatic missions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.