President Trump reportedly will demand that the new military options to battle ISIS be presented to him within 30 days.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is drafting a presidential directive that calls on Defense Secretary James Mattis to devise plans to more aggressively strike the Islamic State group, plans that could include U.S. artillery on the ground in Syria and Army attack helicopters to support an assault on the group’s capital, Raqqa, officials said.

President Trump, who is to make his first visit to the Pentagon as Commander In Chief Friday, will demand that the new options be presented to him within 30 days, the officials said. During the campaign, Trump repeatedly said he had a secret plan to defeat the Islamic State group (ISIS), but he also said he would give his commanders a month to come up with new options.

The administration is also expected to press for a review of the U.S. nuclear posture — one that retains all three legs of the nuclear arsenal with weapons aboard bombers and submarines and in underground missile silos — as well as a review of how to achieve the president’s goal of fielding a “state of the art” anti-missile system.

During the campaign, Trump pledged to expand the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, and a draft directive calls for steps to improve the military’s readiness to fight on short notice.

The directive to identify new ways to hasten the demise of ISIS, also known as ISIL, has been widely anticipated by military commanders, who have begun drafting classified options to increase the pressure on the group, especially in Raqqa and Mosul, the stronghold in Iraq.

Work on the directive was described by several current and former officials who are close to the administration and who requested anonymity. Administration officials had no comment.

The man charged with overseeing the re-examination of U.S. defense is Mattis, a retired Marine Corps four-star general who commanded U.S. forces in the Middle East and will be working in partnership with Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The men have known each other for years, and Mattis used to be Dunford’s commanding officer while in the Marines.

Mattis will face multiple challenges. As an emissary to longstanding allies in Asia and Europe, he has staked out a position as the Trump administration’s reassurer-in-chief.

One of Mattis’ first moves as defense secretary was to phone the NATO secretary-general to assure him that he strongly supported the alliance that Trump has criticized as “obsolete.” Mattis will fly to Asia next week on a trip to allay concerns in Japan and South Korea that the United States might abandon longstanding commitments to their security.

A week after that, Mattis is expected to make another reassurance trip — this one to Europe — to meet with counterparts at NATO in Brussels and then at a security conference in Munich.

Lawmakers and some members of the military are hoping that Mattis can also serve as a counterweight on some of the new administration’s more hard-line positions. In a classified operations center at one Special Operations headquarters, a photo of Mattis is taped to a white board with various captions written underneath. On Thursday morning, the caption read: “Watch over us.”

During his first visit to the Pentagon, Trump will conduct a ceremonial swearing-in of Mattis and is expected to meet with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other directives in the works could affect the military. Trump told ABC News on Wednesday that he would “absolutely do safe zones” in Syria for refugees fleeing the violence there. A draft executive order obtained by The New York Times calls for Mattis, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to produce a plan within 90 days for safe zones in Syria.

In the past, U.S. military officials have warned that such a move would escalate the U.S. involvement in the war in Syria, something the Obama administration opposed.