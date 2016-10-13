Donald Trump denounces article about two women who said he inappropriately touched them as a “total fabrication.”

Donald Trump implored supporters Thursday to rally behind him by portraying himself as a victim of “false smears” from a growing number of women accusing him of making unwanted advances, an attempt to stabilize his campaign amid a new round of criticism from Republican allies and a searing denunciation by first lady Michelle Obama.

By late Thursday, at least six women had publicly accused Trump of groping and forcibly kissing them over the decades, a pattern of sexual assault that he denied in the presidential debate Sunday after bragging about such behavior in a 2005 recording released last week. Trump denied all the accusations Thursday and lashed out at one of the women, a former writer for People magazine, seemingly implying that she was not attractive enough for him.

“Look at her — look at her words,” Trump said at a rally in West Palm Beach, Fla. “I don’t think so.”

Rarely has a candidate in a general election so darkly insinuated that a conspiracy was trying to undermine him and his admirers as Trump did Thursday at events in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio.

With Hillary Clinton assuming a low profile Thursday to keep the public focus on Trump, Michelle Obama was praised for her remarks about the revulsion and depression she felt over Trump’s comments about women. Speaking to several hundred voters and students at Southern New Hampshire University, Michelle Obama said she could not “stop thinking about this — it has shaken me to my core.”

“This is disgraceful, it is intolerable, and it doesn’t matter what party you belong to,” Obama said. “No woman deserves to be treated this way — none of us deserves this kind of abuse.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that two women said Trump had touched them inappropriately, forcefully groping or kissing them. Their stories echoed a 2005 recording on which Trump boasts of being able to sexually assault women because of his celebrity.

Other news organizations, including The Palm Beach Post, BuzzFeed and People magazine, also reported on women who had troubling encounters with Trump, who said at the debate Sunday he never acted on his “locker-room talk” in the 2005 recording. In addition, Rolling Stone magazine reported that Cassandra Searles, Miss Washington 2013, said in a Facebook post that Trump “probably doesn’t want me telling the story about that time he continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room.”

In messages posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, Trump called the Times article a “total fabrication” and denied charges by the People magazine writer, Natasha Stoynoff, that he had forced his tongue down her throat while she was working on an assignment about his anniversary with his wife, Melania.

At his rallies in West Palm Beach and later in Cincinnati, Trump also unveiled a new campaign strategy, asking supporters to view him as a political martyr for their cause and to stick by him in the face of ugly accusations about his personal conduct.

“I take all of these slings and arrows, gladly, for you,” Trump said to cheers in West Palm Beach. “I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization here in America and across the civilized world has come upon a moment of reckoning.”

Trump said that “a conspiracy against you, the American people” was afoot, charging that the Clinton campaign, the news media and other forces were trying to vilify parts of the electorate that did not share their views.

“The establishment and their media neighbors wield control over this nation through means that are very well known; anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed,” Trump said.

“They will seek to destroy everything about you, including your reputation. They will lie, lie, lie, and then again, they will do worse than that. They will do whatever’s necessary.”

He spoke about how Clinton had met “in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers, her special interest friends and her donors,” phrasing that drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League as reminiscent of historical slurs against Jews.

Trump also warned through his lawyer that he might sue The New York Times for libel if it did not retract the article and apologize.

“Your article is reckless, defamatory and constitutes libel per se,” Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s lawyer, wrote in a letter to The Times.

David McCraw, vice president and assistant general counsel for The Times, wrote to Kasowitz that the newspaper “did what the law allows: We published newsworthy information about a subject of deep public concern.”

“If Mr. Trump disagrees, if he believes that American citizens had no right to hear what these women had to say and that the law of this country forces us and those who would dare to criticize him to stand silent or be punished, we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight,” McCraw wrote.

The Clinton campaign said the latest accusations showed Trump was unfit to be president and that he lied in the debate Sunday. Clinton, at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Thursday, leveled a broad attack on Trump over his past insults and treatment of people.

“It’s more than just the way he degrades women, as horrible as that is,” she said. “He has attacked immigrants, African Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, POWs, Muslims and our military, which he’s called a disaster. There’s hardly any part of America that he’s not targeted.”

At the rally in New Hampshire, Michelle Obama was particularly withering about how Trump’s treatment of women was, in her view, a sign of weakness.

“We simply cannot endure this or expose our children to it any longer, not for another minute let alone another four years,” she said. “Now is the time to stand up and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ ”

Some of Trump’s staunchest allies have been unusually critical of him during the most difficult stretch of his campaign.

Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and presidential candidate in 2012 who wanted to be Trump’s running mate, suggested Thursday there were two Donald Trumps.

“There’s a big Trump and a little Trump,” he said in an appearance on the Fox Business Network. “The little Trump is frankly pathetic.”

But at Trump’s rally in West Palm Beach, the candidate’s most ardent fans stood by him.

Trump said he would soon provide evidence that the accusations of improper behavior were not true. He claimed the women who were coming forward were not properly vetted and that in some cases their stories did not add up.

But it was The Times that was the particular target for his scorn, with him saying he was preparing to sue and contending that “the great editors of the past from The New York Times and others, ladies and gentleman, are spinning in their grave.”