As his poll numbers have declined in the closing weeks of the presidential race, Donald Trump has begun to engage in barely veiled promotions of his business brand off the campaign trail, dragging reporters to his marquee properties in between campaign events.

On Tuesday, Trump added an abrupt appearance at the Trump National Doral, one of his golf courses and resorts in Florida, ostensibly to demonstrate how many employees he has there and how much they admire him as a boss.

On Wednesday, instead of spending the morning in one of the battleground states where polls show him trailing Hillary Clinton, Trump held a ribbon-cutting at his elaborately remade property — Trump International Hotel — at the Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

The stops are a remarkable display of personal promotion by a presidential nominee, raising questions about whether the businessman, who has lived by the mantra that “all publicity is good publicity,” is at least partly casting his eye beyond the 2016 race, and toward bolstering the brand that bears his name.

In a telephone interview, Trump rejected such questions and said he was demonstrating his credentials for the presidency at such events by showing the type of efficiencies he would bring to government.

“Today it was about jobs. Tomorrow it’s about being under budget and ahead of schedule,” Trump said, referring to the Washington hotel, Trump International Hotel.

His critics saw a different motive.

“This is the worst message to send to all of those true and loyal Trump supporters out there who actually did believe in him and actually did have a stake in this election,” said Kevin Madden, a former adviser to Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee.

“With less than two weeks to go until Election Day,” Madden added, “Mr. Trump is repaying them by using their campaign to showcase his hotel. He said he wouldn’t let them down, but he already has. They have a right to be disappointed.”

During the Republican primaries, Trump often used his properties as a backdrop for news conferences. He has regularly sprinkled references to his hotels into his speeches, intertwining his business and campaign interests.

At a raucous one at Trump’s Washington hotel in September, he haltingly tried to unwind his false claims about President Obama’s birthplace at what was initially intended to highlight his support from military leaders.

The Doral event was announced with little notice.

“Would anybody like to say a few words about working for Trump?” Trump asked his housekeeping staff and other employees in front of nearly two dozen media members.

When an employee took Trump up on his request, the candidate joked, “Better say, ‘Good,’ or I’ll say, ‘You’re fired!’ ”

Framed by a grand beige building, with marble fountains in the background, Trump opened his remarks at Doral promoting the success, not of his campaign but of his golf resort. He insisted his new hotel in Washington was doing great business, asserting, “Bookings are through the roof.”

In fact, the hotel opened in September, and it has struggled and slashed some rates as it coped with a lack of bookings for major holiday parties, according to reports, which Trump denied.

“Every night it’s become the place where Washington is going,” he said.

He quickly moved from thanking his family to criticizing Clinton’s embrace of Obama’s health-care plan, lamenting the status of the “depleted military” and vowing to fix a broken tax code and educational system.

“Today is a metaphor for what we can accomplish for this country,” Trump said.

Clinton, at a campaign event Wednesday in Florida, seized on the hotel event, accusing Trump of relying “on undocumented workers to make his project cheaper.”

When Trump contemplated running for president in 2000, he said he might be the first candidate to run for the White House and make money doing it. He made the remark in reference to paid speeches he was giving when he was exploring whether to run.

For a time in the 2016 race, that boast was prescient: Trump used money raised from campaign donors to pay for his private aircraft, to reimburse his children for expenses and to buy copies of his first book, “The Art of the Deal.”

But Trump’s brand has taken some nicks during the course of a slashing campaign in which he has repeatedly made incendiary remarks about women, Muslims, immigrants and African Americans. There have also been efforts afoot to take his name off several residential towers he built years ago on the West Side of Manhattan.