The president jumped out from behind a screen to surprise school students.

The White House reopened to public tours Tuesday for the first time since the inauguration, and President Donald Trump celebrated by popping out from behind a wooden screen to surprise a group of schoolchildren.

The children erupted in cheers and screams of delight as Trump emerged from behind the screen with his mouth and arms wide open. He personally greeted a fifth-grader from Birmingham, Alabama.

Thousands of people visit the White House each year. The tours were on a seven-week hiatus, allowing the new president and his staff to settle in.

In an odd turn of events, Trump’s surprise took place in what appeared to be the White House’s ground floor, where tours typically start, in front of a portrait of his opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton, as first lady in the 1990s.