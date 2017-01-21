Germany’s vice chancellor said Donald Trump’s inaugural speech reflected a “drastic radicalization” of U.S. politics.

MEXICO CITY — There was dismay in Britain, applause in Russia and silence in Japan. French populists found hope, Mexican leaders expressed concern and Germany’s vice chancellor offered an allusion to his country’s dark past.

In his first speech as president of the United States, Donald Trump showed the world he could be as divisive abroad as he is at home. His vow to place America first — and his threat to upend long-standing alliances, trade deals and many other tenets of the liberal democratic order the nation has chosen for nearly 70 years — was received across the globe with fear, silence and glee, sometimes within the same country.

In searching for a historical analogy, some in Britain reached back to the 1930s, when a bleaker vision of the world prevailed, with the United States on the sidelines. China imposed unusually tight state control over coverage of the inaugural, though state media highlighted “violent” protests in the United States. In the Philippines, nationalists set fire to an effigy of Trump, while the country’s president welcomed his U.S. counterpart’s apparent willingness to stop telling other leaders how to govern.

In Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell a skeptical Trump how important NATO and the European Union are for European and world stability. “With the threats we face, it’s not the time for less cooperation,” May, who is supposed to travel to Washington soon, told The Financial Times.

Nationalist movements embraced Trump’s words as a validation. The far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, a serious candidate in presidential elections this spring, said Trump’s victory had opened “a new era in the cooperation between nations.”

The mixed reaction reflected the global uncertainty about what a Trump presidency would look like — and the divided world into which he steps. A fractured landscape of self-interest — whether from rising nationalist movements in many European countries, an emboldened Russia or long-standing allies such as Britain or Japan — illustrated the confused, and often contradictory, responses. He is, in some ways, a Rorschach test for a polarized world.

“Time to buckle your seat belts and cross your fingers,” said Marcos Troyjo, a Brazilian economist and diplomat.

For those hoping the president would sound different from the candidate, there was little comfort in his address.

“Drastic radicalization”

In Germany, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel warned of a “drastic radicalization” in U.S. politics and said his nation stood ready to fill the void left by an isolationist Washington. The only thing missing was a denunciation of Parliament as a “gossip chamber,” he added, using a term that fascists applied to German institutions in the 1920s.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would approach relations with the U.S. through the traditional channels of existing international agreements, including the Group of 20, which Germany will host this year. “Even when there are differing opinions, possibilities and compromise are always best found through respectful exchange with one another,” she said.

For a world confronting a tide of populist rage, his words both soothed and frightened. President François Hollande of France, battling nationalist currents in his own country, did not even wait for Trump to give his address before offering his take.

“We are in an open world economy, and it is not possible nor advisable to want to be isolated from the world economy,” he said.

In Mexico, which Trump has made a whipping boy for the false promise of trade and the threat of migration, the response from President Enrique Peña Nieto was almost immediate. On Twitter, after a congratulatory note, he wrote: “Sovereignty, national interest and the protection of Mexicans will guide our relationship with the new government of the United States.”

An influential member of the president’s governing party, Manlio Fabio Beltrones, warned in a speech after Trump’s inaugural address that “a weak and offended neighbor is not a good ally.”

The reaction was not all bad.

There were the usual gestures of cooperation, mixed with hope that Trump’s angry and nationalistic words would not mean a U.S. retreat from global responsibility. There was also joy, whether among nationalist parties or global powers long at odds with the United States.

Russia, where often vicious mockery of Barack Obama has for months been a state-sponsored national sport, responded with glee to Obama’s departure from office and the arrival of Trump.

The inauguration received blanket coverage on state media, with Rossiya 24, a round-the-clock television news channel, broadcasting the entire ceremony and Trump’s address live, along with scenes of anti-Trump demonstrators smashing shop windows.

Stirring particular delight among Russian politicians and commentators were Trump’s remarks in his address about the need “to unite the civilized world against radical Islam.” One of Russia’s biggest gripes against Obama was that he criticized President Vladimir Putin for supporting the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, a position that the Russian government presented as tantamount to supporting terrorism.

In France, Le Pen, the National Front leader, lauded the British vote to leave the European Union and Trump’s victory. “In 2016, the Anglo-Saxon world woke up,” she said. “In 2017, I am sure it will be the year of peoples across the continent rising up!”

Far-right celebration

She joined other far-right leaders from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in the German city of Koblenz on Saturday at a conference to consult and celebrate what they consider a popular shift in their direction.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, who was the first world leader to meet with Trump after his election in November, said nothing publicly after Trump’s speech. But in a congratulatory message to Trump after the inauguration, Japanese media reported, he called Japan’s alliance with the United States an “axis of Japan’s foreign and security policies,” even though Trump was vocal as a candidate in attacking Japanese trade practices and questioning U.S. military support for the country.

In China, which also offered no public response, the silence was notable for another reason. It appeared to have been codified in an explicit directive. China Digital Times, a U.S.-based website that tracks Chinese media and reports regularly on leaked orders from China’s propaganda apparatus, published a directive that forbade the country’s online news organizations from running photos of the inauguration or including the inauguration among their top five news stories.