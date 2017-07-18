WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is having lunch with service members to come up with new ideas for fighting the war in Afghanistan.

Trump tells reporters before the lunch on Tuesday that he wants “to find out why we’ve been there for 17 years, how it’s going and what we should do in terms of additional ideas.”

He adds that: “We have plenty of ideas from a lot of people, but I want to hear it from people on the ground.”

The Trump administration has been searching for an improved approach to achieving the goal it inherited from the Obama administration: getting the Afghan government to a point where it can defend itself.

He’s largely ceded decision-making to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who is expected to send nearly 4,000 more troops to the country this summer.