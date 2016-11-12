WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is pledging restraint on Twitter as president.
But you can already tell he’ll be mightily tempted to let loose with those trademark tweets.
He tells “60 Minutes” he’s going to be “very restrained, if I use it at all.”
But he went on to call Twitter “tremendous” and said social media is “where it’s at.”
As he put it: “I have a method of fighting back.”
The president-elect says social media helped him win races in states where he was vastly outspent, and he thinks he’s proved that the medium can be more powerful than money.
Some of Trump’s most provocative comments in the primary and general election campaigns came from his tweets, often late at night.
The “60 Minutes” interview will be broadcast Sunday.
