WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reaching out to former rivals as he engages in a charm offensive to win support for Republican health care legislation.
Trump spent months rehashing the brutal GOP primary and bragging about his victory.
But now, he’s inviting former rivals over for dinners and lunches.
The latest on his list: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who has said he has significant concerns about the GOP health care bill.
Most Read Stories
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
The president and first lady hosted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters for dinner Wednesday, a day after Trump had lunch with Sen. Lindsay Graham, another rival.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.