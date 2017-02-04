Sebastian Gorka’s attorney suggested the incident would not affect Gorka’s ability to get security clearance.
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia court dismissed a weapons charge Friday against a White House national-security aide, but not before an unwanted spotlight was cast on one of the architects of President Trump’s controversial immigration policies.
Sebastian Gorka, charged last year with trying to board an airplane with a loaded handgun, is an ally of Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s closest advisers.
Gorka was a national-security editor at Breitbart News Network, the far-right website that Bannon oversaw before joining Trump’s campaign last year.
“Dr. Gorka made a mistake … he regrets that mistake,” Christopher Oprison, Gorka’s attorney, said at a hearing in Arlington Circuit Court, which Gorka did not attend. He suggested the incident would not affect Gorka’s ability to get security clearance.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- APNewsBreak: Deal allows Yellowstone bison slaughter
Gorka, the British-born son of Hungarian immigrants, holds a doctorate in political science. He became a U.S. citizen in 2012.
When he was stopped on Jan. 16, 2016, by Transportation Security Administration officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Gorka was carrying a Browning CZ 83 9-mm handgun.
Oprison said Gorka had the weapon because his family had received threats but that he’d forgotten it was inside his carry-on luggage. Gorka’s gun was seized and he paid a small fine. The misdemeanor charge remains on his record as a dismissal.
A counterterrorism expert and conservative television pundit, Gorka is part of a “Strategic Initiatives Group” inside the White House, which he described in a CNN interview as “charged with doing long-range initiatives of real import to the president.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.