Sebastian Gorka’s attorney suggested the incident would not affect Gorka’s ability to get security clearance.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia court dismissed a weapons charge Friday against a White House national-security aide, but not before an unwanted spotlight was cast on one of the architects of President Trump’s controversial immigration policies.

Sebastian Gorka, charged last year with trying to board an airplane with a loaded handgun, is an ally of Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s closest advisers.

Gorka was a national-security editor at Breitbart News Network, the far-right website that Bannon oversaw before joining Trump’s campaign last year.

“Dr. Gorka made a mistake … he regrets that mistake,” Christopher Oprison, Gorka’s attorney, said at a hearing in Arlington Circuit Court, which Gorka did not attend. He suggested the incident would not affect Gorka’s ability to get security clearance.

Gorka, the British-born son of Hungarian immigrants, holds a doctorate in political science. He became a U.S. citizen in 2012.

When he was stopped on Jan. 16, 2016, by Transportation Security Administration officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Gorka was carrying a Browning CZ 83 9-mm handgun.

Oprison said Gorka had the weapon because his family had received threats but that he’d forgotten it was inside his carry-on luggage. Gorka’s gun was seized and he paid a small fine. The misdemeanor charge remains on his record as a dismissal.

A counterterrorism expert and conservative television pundit, Gorka is part of a “Strategic Initiatives Group” inside the White House, which he described in a CNN interview as “charged with doing long-range initiatives of real import to the president.”