WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump’s motorcade was struck by a “2×4” and five middle school students are now facing charges.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday around 1:45 p.m.
Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.
Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
A child from a local middle school confessed to throwing the wood at the motorcade and also implicated four additional students.
Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office.
No additional information was given.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.