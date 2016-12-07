As Donald Trump has tempered some of his more contentious campaign vows, his promise on immigration is one his base of supporters is likely to demand that he keep.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to soften his stance on whether to deport the more than 700,000 young people who entered the country illegally as children and were permitted to stay by President Obama.

“We’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud,” Trump told Time magazine. “They got brought here at a very young age, they’ve worked here, they’ve gone to school here. Some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they’re in never-never land because they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The immigrants, who call themselves Dreamers, are likely to present Trump with one of the first major policy tests of his administration, as his campaign promise to take a tougher stance on unauthorized immigrants clashes with lawmakers from both parties on Capitol Hill who have implored Trump not to deny these young adults protective status.

“He was not particularly interested in focusing on prosecuting Hillary Clinton any further because he was focused on health care and immigration,” Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, told Fox News on Sunday.

In the Time interview, done because the magazine named Trump its “Person of the Year” on Wednesday, he did not go into specifics or say whether he would reverse his promise to overturn Obama’s executive actions, including the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which has shielded immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Undoing Obama’s protections would be one of the simplest moves Trump could take on immigration. He could withdraw the president’s executive order and let Congress address the young immigrants legislatively. Or he could do nothing, leaving the order in place.

At a meeting between the president-elect and Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago on Wednesday, the topic of what to do with the young immigrants dominated. Emanuel, a former chief of staff to Obama, said afterward that he discussed White House operations and immigration with Trump.

Emanuel also said he had presented Trump with a letter signed by 14 mayors who agree that Dreamers should be allowed to remain in the country. “They were working hard toward the American dream,” Emanuel said. “We should embrace them rather than do a bait and switch.”

During the campaign, Trump vowed to “immediately terminate” Obama’s executive action on Dreamers, calling it unconstitutional. But in recent weeks, Obama has said he has urged Trump to consider leaving the provision in place.

Many of Trump’s advisers and Cabinet members — including his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. — oppose Obama’s executive action on immigration and other measures that would allow immigrants in the country illegally to stay.

As for Time magazine’s designation, Trump accepted what he called an “honor” even as he derided the idea that he’ll lead “the Divided States of America.”

That was a reference to Time’s cover line — “Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America” — that was positioned next to the cover photograph of the president-elect sitting at Trump Tower.

“I didn’t divide ’em,” Trump said on NBC’s “Today” show. “We’re going to put it back together, and we’re going to have a country that’s very well-healed.”

Time Editor Nancy Gibbs said the publication’s choice was a “straightforward” choice of the person who has had the greatest influence on events “for better or worse.”

Trump climbed from underdog in the race for the GOP nomination to winning the White House and defeating Clinton. “When have we ever seen a single individual who has so defied expectations, broken the rules, violated norms, beaten not one but two political parties on the way to winning an election that he entered with 100-to-1 odds against him?” Gibbs said.

Clinton was the No. 2 finalist, Gibbs said.