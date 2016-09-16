It took Donald Trump five years of dodging, winking and joking to surrender to reality after a campaign of relentless deception that tried to undermine the legitimacy of the nation’s first black president.

It was not true in 2011, when Donald Trump mischievously began to question President Obama’s birthplace aloud in television interviews. “I’m starting to think that he was not born here,” he said at the time.

It was not true in 2012, when he took to Twitter to declare that “an ‘extremely credible source’ ” had called his office to inform him that Obama’s birth certificate was “a fraud.”

It was not true in 2014, when Trump invited hackers to “please hack Obama’s college records (destroyed?) and check ‘place of birth.’ ”

It was never true, any of it. Obama’s citizenship was never in question. No credible evidence ever suggested otherwise.

Yet it took Trump five years of dodging, winking and joking to surrender to reality, finally Friday, after a campaign of relentless deception that tried to undermine the legitimacy of the nation’s first black president.

In fact, it took Trump much longer than that: Obama released his short-form birth certificate from the Hawaii Department of Health in 2008. Most of the world moved on.

But not Trump.

He nurtured the conspiracy like a poisonous flower, watering and feeding it with an ardor that still baffles and embarrasses many around him.

Trump called up like-minded sowers of the same corrosive rumor, asking them for advice on how to take a falsehood and make it mainstream in 2011, as he weighed his own run for the White House.

“What can we do to get to the bottom of this?” Trump asked Joseph Farah, an author who has long labored on the fringes of political life. “What can we do to turn the tide?”

What he could do — and what he did do — was talk about it, uninhibitedly, on social media, where dark rumors flourish in 140-character bursts and, inevitably, find a home with those who have no need for facts and whose suspicions can never be allayed.

And he mused about it on television, where bright lights and sparse editing ensure millions can hear falsehoods unchallenged by fact-checking.

“Why doesn’t he show his birth certificate?” Trump asked on ABC’s “The View.” “I want to see his birth certificate,” he told Fox News’ “On the Record.”

And so it went.

The essential question — Why promote a lie? — may be unanswerable. Was it sport? Was it his lifelong quest to court media attention? Was it racism? Was it the cynical start of his eventual campaign for president?

It might not matter. He kept doing it, even as his most senior aides assured the public that he had long since abandoned the fallacy.

He had not. He was disingenuous until the very end, telling a Washington Post reporter Wednesday that he was unready to concede the president’s place of birth. But he treated the weighty topic, as he does so much else, like a television cliffhanger, promising a major declaration Friday.

And then, around 11 a.m. Friday in Washington, D.C., he gave up the lie. But he conjured up a bizarre new deception, congratulating himself for putting to rest the doubts about Obama that he had fanned since 2011.

“I finished it,” he declared, unapologetically. “President Obama was born in the United States — period.”

He made no apology for and took no questions about his yearslong smear campaign. Surrounded by, and in many ways shielded by, decorated veterans in his new Washington, D.C., hotel, he could not resist indulging in another falsehood: that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, had started the so-called birther movement. She did not.

During the 2008 Democratic contest, a senior strategist for Clinton at one point pondered, in an internal memo that was later leaked, the ways in which Obama’s personal background differed from many Americans. But contrary to Trump’s assertion, neither Clinton nor her campaign ever publicly questioned Obama’s citizenship or birthplace.

Clinton had long denounced the claim as a “racist lie.”

“Trump has spent years peddling a racist conspiracy aimed at undermining the first African-American president,” Clinton tweeted after Trump’s admission Friday. “He can’t just take it back.”

The Trump turnaround began to surface late Thursday, as Trump spokesman Jason Miller credited Trump with closing out the birther issue in 2011. “Having successfully obtained President Obama’s birth certificate when others could not, Mr. Trump believes that President Obama was born in the United States,’’ Miller said.

But it was Obama who released the birth certificate, not Trump. And far from ending the birther controversy years ago, Trump as recently as 2014 questioned the authenticity of the birth certificate, saying in an Irish television interview that “a lot of people feel it wasn’t a proper certificate.’’

African-American members of Congress on Friday held a news conference at the Capitol to denounce Trump. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., head of the Congressional Black Caucus, called Trump a “disgusting fraud.” And Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said he considers Trump to be “nothing but a two-bit racial arsonist.”

Much has been made of Trump’s casual elasticity with the truth; he has exhausted an army of fact-checkers with his mischaracterizations, exaggerations and fabrications. But this lie was different from the start, an insidious, calculated calumny that sought to undo the embrace of an African-American president by the 69 million voters who elected him in 2008.

In the end, it seemed, Trump’s plot to diminish Obama did not succeed. On Friday, the president of the United States seemed much bigger.

“I was pretty confident about where I was born,” Obama said from the White House, a wry smile crossing his face. “I think most people were as well.”

And the president had this to say about the myth heedlessly spread by the man seeking to replace him: “My hope would be that the presidential election reflects more serious issues than that.”