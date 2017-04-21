HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. will target more than just Montana’s Republican voters when he helps technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte campaign for an open U.S. House seat.
A prairie dog hunt is also on the agenda for the four-city tour for President Donald Trump’s son that starts Friday.
Gianforte says nothing is more fun than an afternoon shooting the rodents considered pests because they eat crops. Trump’s son is an avid hunter.
He is lending star power to Gianforte’s campaign against Democrat Rob Quist in the May 25 election.
The Humane Society of the United States condemned the hunt.
Lindsey Sterling Krank is the group’s Prairie Dog Coalition director and says female prairie dogs are now nursing offspring.
She says she would love to take Trump to take pictures of prairie dogs.
