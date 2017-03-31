PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reeled in a Blacktip shark while fishing from the beach during a spring break trip to Florida with his family.
The president’s son posted an Instagram picture of his big catch on Sunday, adding “this is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days.”
After snagging the shark, Trump Jr. and his children Donnie and Spencer posed with the shark on a windy day in Palm Beach.
On a video posted to YouTube, Trump said it’s the first time he’s caught a shark while fishing from the beach. After a couple of minutes, Trump Jr. dragged the shark back into the rough surf and let it go.
The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2mV67Ki ) reports Trump Jr.’s crew caught and released a half-dozen Blacktip sharks that day.
