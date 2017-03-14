A New York real-estate company owned by the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is negotiating to sell a $400 million stake in its Fifth Avenue flagship skyscraper to a Chinese insurance company with ties to leading families of the Communist Party.

The Chinese company, Anbang Insurance Group, would pay to get a high-profile piece of Manhattan real estate and would commit to spending billions more to completely transform the 60-year-old tower into a chic condominium and retail citadel.

If signed, the deal would mark the financial marriage of two politically powerful families in the world’s two biggest economies, but it also presents the possibility of glaring conflicts of interest.

The Kushner family, owners of the tower at 666 Fifth Avenue, would reap a large financial windfall courtesy of a Chinese company, even as Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump as well as his son-in-law, helps oversee U.S. foreign policy.

In his presentation to prospective investors, Charles Kushner, the leader of the family company and Jared’s father, has said that once renovated, the property would be worth more than $7 billion, according to a real estate broker and two investors who have heard the pitch and spoke on condition of anonymity because they want to do further business with the companies. That would make it the most valuable property in all of Manhattan.

The chairman of Anbang, Wu Xiaohui, who wined and dined Jared Kushner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in November, married the granddaughter of Deng Xiaoping, the paramount leader who transformed China’s economy.

Wu also counts the son of a top army marshal as a business partner.

The Waldorf Astoria is one of a string of trophy properties that Anbang has bought in the United States in recent years, spending billions of dollars for it and a collection of luxury properties that it acquired last year from the Blackstone Group.

But the company’s murky shareholding structure has caused federal regulators to put the brakes on other planned acquisitions.

Anbang, a Chinese conglomerate with almost $300 billion in assets, is owned by 39 companies, many of them shell companies that, when traced, lead to empty offices or government registration bureaus, according to Chinese government records. At least 35 of the companies, which collectively control more than 92 percent of Anbang, trace all or part of their ownership to relatives of Wu, to Deng’s granddaughter, or to Chen Xiaolu, the marshal’s son, though the three no longer show up as owners in company records, the Times reported in September.

Going into business with the Kushner family buys Wu an immense amount of credibility within China because he’s seen as having influence at the apex of power in the United States, said Minxin Pei, a professor of political science at Claremont McKenna College in California, who focuses on Chinese politics and corruption.

“He is purchasing political prestige, and that is a priceless asset for somebody like him,” Pei said by telephone.

The deal, however, could face scrutiny by both the U.S. and Chinese governments before it is completed.

The Chinese government has been eager to stanch the flow of overseas investments as the economy slows.

The deal would value the 41-story aluminum-clad office tower at $2.8 billion, a high value for a building that has never been considered a New York trophy. Anbang would eventually take a controlling stake in the property and obtain a $4 billion construction loan, Bloomberg has reported, for a complete makeover of the tower, which would have luxury apartments at the top, a multi-floor retail mall at the base, and a hotel in the middle.

The Kushner family declined to discuss details of the deal.

“Kushner Companies is in active discussions around 666 Fifth,” a spokesman said Monday, “and nothing has been finalized.”

A spokeswoman for Kushner Cos. had said previously that Jared Kushner recused himself in November, not long after Trump’s election, to avoid conflicts of interest.

He has also since stepped away from the day-to-day business of the company and placed some of his assets in a trust.

A spokesman for Anbang did not return a request for comment.

Hope Hicks, a White House spokeswoman, said Monday that Kushner had sold his interest in 666 Fifth Avenue to a trust in which neither he, nor his wife, Ivanka Trump, nor their children are beneficiaries, at a price “based on third-party appraisals.”

The amount paid has not been revealed.

The Kushners bought 666 Fifth Avenue for $1.8 billion on Jared’s birthday in January 2007, as part of a plan to reposition the family company as a major Manhattan developer.

Up until then, the Kushners were based in New Jersey.

The proposed deal would be a form of political risk insurance for Wu, said Pei, the political-science professor.

China is cracking down on corruption, and billionaires are not immune. By going into business with the family of the son-in-law of the U.S. president, Wu may buy himself safety.

“Now he has extra protection, because Chinese authorities who want to come after him will now have to think twice about the political fallout,” said Pei, who wrote “China’s Crony Capitalism.”

“For him, it is a brilliant move,” Pei said.