While President Trump was calling his instructions to step up deportations of unauthorized immigrants “a military operation,” his homeland-security secretary was in Mexico trying to assure the public that U.S. soldiers would not be used to police the border.

MEXICO CITY — In the White House, President Donald Trump was telling U.S. chief executives Thursday that the days of being treated unfairly by Mexico — on trade, on immigration, on crime — were over.

“You see what’s happening at the border: All of a sudden for the first time, we’re getting gang members out,” Trump said, referring to his instructions to step up deportations of unauthorized immigrants. “And it’s a military operation.”

But in Mexico, his homeland-security secretary, John F. Kelly, was saying the opposite, trying to tamp down fears of a military operation and to assure the public that U.S. soldiers would not be used to police the border.

U.S. aid to Mexico President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to account for all U.S. assistance to Mexico over the past five years. Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order gave the heads of government agencies 60 days to “identify and quantify all sources of direct and indirect federal aid or assistance to the government of Mexico” since 2012. It does not indicate what will be done with the information. While it is difficult to quantify the indirect support the U.S. provides to Mexico through multilateral institutions, direct aid is readily available online. The main sources of direct aid to Mexico are the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, which jointly operate the website www.foreignassistance.gov. Its figures state: • The U.S. has given Mexico $234.79 million in assistance in the past five years, or roughly $46.9 million a year. • The U.S. plans to provide Mexico with $134.6 million in the current budget year, none of which has yet been spent. • The biggest chunk of the planned 2017 spending, $78.9 million, is devoted to democracy, human rights and governance programs, including supporting civic institutions. • An additional $43.8 million is devoted to promoting peace and security, including counternarcotics operations and combating transnational crime. • The smallest piece of the 2017 package, $11.9 million, is for environmental and climate-change programs. The Associated Press

“I repeat: There will be no use of military in this,” Kelly said at a news conference Thursday, appearing with Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson. “At least half of you try to get that right, because it continues to come up in your reporting.”

Kelly, in Mexico City, said all deportations will comply with human-rights requirements and the U.S. legal system, including its multiple appeals for those facing deportation. He said the U.S. approach will involve “close coordination” with Mexico’s government.

“There will be no use of military forces in immigration,” Kelly said. “There will be no — repeat, no — mass deportations.”

Yet while Kelly and Tillerson tried to alleviate Mexico’s concerns, Trump was fanning them further, with tough talk about “getting really bad dudes out of this country at a rate nobody has ever seen before.”

It was an altogether different message from Kelly and Tillerson, who met with top Mexican officials at a time of intense turbulence for U.S.-Mexico relations. Indeed, Trump acknowledged he had sent his top diplomat south of the border on a “tough trip.”

In contrast to Trump, Tillerson and Kelly emphasized a U.S. commitment to work closely with Mexico on border security, illegal immigration and trafficking of drugs and weapons — issues Trump has made a central focus of his young presidency, much to Mexico’s dismay. Tillerson and Kelly appeared to downplay any major rift between the U.S. and Mexico.

“In a relationship filled with vibrant colors, two strong sovereign countries from time to time will have differences,” Tillerson said. “We listened closely and carefully to each other as we respectfully and patiently raised our respective concerns.”

For Mexico, that patience was running short.

Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray noted the “public and notorious differences” between the countries and said the Mexicans had raised the “legal impossibility” of a government making “unilateral” decisions affecting another country. Videgaray has previously raised the prospect Mexico could seek recourse at the United Nations or elsewhere for U.S. moves violating international law.

“It is an evident fact that Mexicans feel concern and irritation over what are perceived as policies that may hurt Mexicans and the national interest of Mexicans here and abroad,” Videgaray said.

The divergent tones from Trump and from his Cabinet officials left Mexico with an uncomfortable decision about whom to believe. Throughout Trump’s first weeks, foreign leaders have grown increasingly skeptical as Trump’s envoys deliver soothing messages that are then negated by the president.

Mexico has been incensed that the U.S. announced — without Mexico’s signoff — that people caught crossing the border illegally will be sent back to Mexico — even those from third countries who have no connection to Mexico. Interior Secretary Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, Kelly’s Mexican counterpart, said that concern had come up Thursday, too.

Both countries said it was positive that the neighbors remained committed to working through the disputes diplomatically, though there were no indications they were any closer to a resolution. As the Americans wrapped up their Mexico visit, they remained at odds with their hosts over the deportations and over the massive border wall Trump has vowed to construct at Mexico’s expense.

The Homeland Security Department didn’t immediately respond to requests to clarify why Trump’s remark about “a military operation” had conflicted with that of Kelly, who blamed the media for “misreporting.” At the White House, spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump hadn’t been speaking literally. He said Trump used the “military operation” phrase “as an adjective” to describe the precision with which immigration enforcement was being carried out.

Tillerson and Kelly also met behind closed doors with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto before returning to Washington. Peña Nieto’s office said he told the visitors that Mexico’s top priorities are “the protection of Mexicans in the United States and respect for their rights.” The U.S. declined to release any details about what was discussed in the meeting.

Peña Nieto recently canceled a trip to Washington over Trump’s insistence that Mexico pay for the wall. It has not been rescheduled.

In addition to sending border-crossers from third countries into Mexico, new memos signed by Kelly this week call for prioritizing deportation for anyone charged or convicted of any crime, rather than just serious crimes. That potentially subjects millions in the U.S. illegally to deportation, many Mexicans included.

Those policies have stoked fears in Mexico about the possibility of deportee and refugee camps emerging along Mexico’s northern border. Mexican officials were also apprehensive that a forthcoming report ordered by Trump’s administration listing all current U.S. aid to Mexico is intended to threaten Mexico into compliance over immigration or the wall.

Mexico is keenly aware of its leverage in the bilateral relationship: billions of dollars in agricultural purchases by Mexico, a decade of security cooperation to dismantle cartels and intercept drugs destined for the United States and the detention of hundreds of thousands of migrants passing through Mexico on their way to the United States’ southern border.

On trade, putting aside the supply chains of vehicles and electronics engineered under NAFTA, agriculture is a major vulnerability for the United States. Mexico is an immense purchaser of U.S. farm goods.

The nation is the No. 1 purchaser of U.S. corn, dairy, pork and rice. Mexico purchased nearly $2 billion of corn in 2016 and it also bought large amounts of soybeans, wheat, cotton and beef.

A Mexican lawmaker recently proposed a bill to redirect purchases of corn away from the United States, a tactic that could devastate U.S. corn farmers in the heartland of Trump’s base. Both Brazil and Argentina offer alternatives to the American Corn Belt, experts and officials say.

“There are a lot of jobs in agriculture that are dependent on NAFTA in America,” said Gregorio Schneider, founder of TC Latin America Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm that invests in Mexico. “You are talking about the center of the United States.”

On national security, Mexico also plays a large role. The government could slow down extraditions to the United States, keeping sought-after drug lords. It could also stop deporting U.S. fugitives who have fled to Mexico.

Perhaps more threatening to the United States would be a reconsideration of Mexico’s participation in the drug war. For more than a decade, Mexican authorities have cooperated in arresting top cartel leaders and intercepting drug shipments destined for the United States.