WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his top aides coordinated their response to North Korea’s missile test Saturday night in full view of diners at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — a remarkable public display of presidential activity that is almost always conducted in highly secure settings.

The scene — of aides huddled over their computers and the president on his cellphone at his club’s terrace — was captured by a club member dining not far away and published in pictures on his Facebook account. The images also show Trump conferring with his guest at the resort, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Shortly before the club member, Richard DeAgazio, who joined Trump’s club recently, took the pictures, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its eastern coast. DeAgazio posted his photographs to Facebook as the two leaders and their staff members reviewed documents and worked on their laptops, using cellphones as flashlights.

“HOLY MOLY !!! It was fascinating to watch the flurry of activity at dinner when the news came that North Korea had launched a missile in the direction of Japan,” DeAgazio wrote later on Facebook, describing how the two leaders “conferred and then went into another room for hastily arranged press conference.”

The fact that the national-security incident played out in public view drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who said it was irresponsible for Trump not to have moved his discussion to a more private location.

“There’s no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country-club members like dinner theater,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader in the House, wrote on Twitter.

Republican senators also seemed puzzled by the president’s actions. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said, “Usually that’s not a place where you do that kind of thing.” Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., could barely find words. “Can’t make it up,” he said.

Sean Spicer, the president’s press secretary, told reporters at the White House that Trump and Abe had not reviewed classified material on the resort’s patio.

Spicer said the president was briefed about North Korea in a secure location on the property.