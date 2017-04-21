MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump is congratulating Alabama’s new governor.
Trump called Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday night to congratulate his fellow Republican on becoming the state’s governor.
Ivey became governor after the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley, also a Republican. He resigned amid an effort in the Alabama Legislature to impeach him in the fallout over an alleged affair with a top staffer.
Ivey’s office said the phone call lasted about five minutes.
According to her press office, Trump said he had heard good things about her from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions and Ivey attended high school together in Wilcox County. Sessions previously was a U.S. senator representing Alabama.
