CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster doesn’t doubt that Donald Trump used his fame to force himself on women with neither consent nor consequences. She says she experienced just that with a celebrity surgeon who assaulted her decades ago when she was a young staffer on Capitol Hill.
Kuster briefly described the incident last summer during a House floor speech about campus sexual assault. But it wasn’t until the recent publication of Trump’s sexually predatory comments that she publicly named the man she says assaulted her: Christiaan Barnard, who performed the world’s first human heart transplant in 1967 and died in 2001.
Kuster says she was 23 when Barnard reached under her skirt at a lunch meeting in Washington.
She says she is telling her story because it’s all too common.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.