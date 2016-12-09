Hillary Clinton’s huge majority in California was part of her key weakness: a base of support too concentrated in the big, urban areas of the Northeast and the West Coast.

WASHINGTON — The final results of the 2016 presidential election look like this: Hillary Clinton got roughly the same number of votes that President Obama received when he was re-elected four years ago, but she nonetheless lost to Donald Trump, who came in at least 2.7 million votes behind her.

That’s the biggest gap between the popular vote and the Electoral College in almost 150 years.

Start with California, where Clinton beat Trump by almost 2-to-1, amassing a margin of more than 4.2 million votes. That’s a victory more impressive than Obama’s in 2012, and it included a win in Orange County, which had sided with Republicans in every presidential election since 1936. But Clinton’s huge majority in California was also part of her key weakness: a base of support too concentrated in the big, urban areas of the Northeast and the West Coast.

A candidate gets all of most states’ electoral votes, whether she wins by four or 4 million, so in the national picture, Clinton’s huge majority in California, and a similarly lopsided margin in New York, did her no good. She piled up similarly “wasted” votes in some big Republican states — notably Georgia and Texas — in which she did significantly better than recent Democratic nominees, but not well enough to win any electoral votes.

In contrast, Trump’s vote “was incredibly efficient,” said Tom Bonier of Target­Smart, a Democratic data and strategy firm based in Washington. “Where he lost, he lost big. Where he won, he won by a little. There weren’t many wasted votes. He won almost all the close ones.”

Trump narrowly won the key states he needed in the industrial belt, taking Michigan by 10,704, according to final returns, Wisconsin by 22,717 and Pennsylvania by just under 45,000, according to a compilation of the latest data maintained by David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

The reasons that happened varied from state to state, Bonier and other analysts said. In Ohio and Wisconsin, for example, turnout fell, belying the image of an army of previously hidden Trump voters storming the polls.

In Pennsylvania, in contrast, that image may be more accurate — turnout rose significantly across the state. Similarly, in Florida, Clinton won heavily in nearly all the places that Democrats generally count on, but lost because of a huge Election Day upsurge in heavily white, nonurban counties in the central part of the state, according to an analysis by Democratic strategist Steve Schale.

Like the “where” of Trump’s win, the “when” is also fairly clear: He won decisively among voters who made up their minds in the final two weeks of the campaign.

The USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times “Daybreak” tracking poll of the election provides evidence of that. The poll, which tracked roughly 3,200 people through the campaign, resurveyed them after the election. Those who had said they were certain about which way they would vote almost all followed through as predicted. But among the smaller group still uncertain about their vote in late October, Trump did notably better than Clinton.

That suggests that voters who were undecided, or only weakly committed, late in the campaign moved to Trump. Clinton aides blame that late surge for Trump on FBI Director James Comey, saying he influenced the outcome with his disclosure, 10 days before the election, that the agency was looking at emails that might be related to Clinton’s handling of classified data while she was secretary of state.