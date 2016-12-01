CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The campaign managers for Republican President-elect Donald Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton have given their behind-the-scenes perspectives at a forum at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Clinton aide Robby Mook zeroed in Thursday on letters sent in the waning days of the campaign by FBI director James Comey (KOH’-mee) about his agency’s examination of Clinton’s email accounts as dealing a death blow to her campaign. He says without those Clinton would’ve won.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says one tactic that helped Trump was a decision to stop looking at national polls and instead focus on state polls, particularly in swing states.

She also credits former Democratic challenger and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for helping “soften up” Clinton and paving the way for Trump’s victory.

The forum was hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper.