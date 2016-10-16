LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump has some choice words for Saturday Night Live.
The Republican presidential candidate tweeted early Sunday morning that the show’s skit depicting him this week was a “hit job.” Trump went on to write that it’s “time to retire” the show, calling it “boring and unfunny” and adding that Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him “stinks.”
Saturday’s show featured a send-up of the second presidential debate last held last Sunday at Washington University in St. Louis.
Baldwin, who retweeted Trump’s critique, has been playing him on “Saturday Night Live” since its 42nd season kicked off a few weeks ago, with Kate McKinnon depicting Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.
Trump himself hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last November.
