Donald Trump is bringing President Obama’s half-brother to the third presidential debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Malik Obama says he supports Trump for president.

Donald Trump’s campaign is bringing President Obama’s half-brother to the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday.

The campaign confirms that Obama’s Kenyan-born half-brother, Malik, will be in the audience during the debate in Las Vegas between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Malik Obama, a few years older than the president, is the son of Obama’s father and a different wife. He is a U.S. citizen. He has met the president a few times, but the two are not close. He has told reporters that he supports Trump for president.

Malik Obama told the New York Post he’s “excited to be at the debate” and “Trump can make America great again.”

Trump also told the paper that Malik Obama “gets it far better than his brother.”

At the second debate, Oct. 9 in St. Louis, Mo., at Trump’s invitation, were three of the women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexually harassing or assaulting them years ago.