WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed Argentine President Mauricio Macri to the White House for talks.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the South Lawn entrance of the White House.
The White House said when it announced Thursday’s visit that the leaders would discuss how to deepen relations between their countries. Trump and Macri are also expected to confer on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, security and Venezuela’s deteriorating political situation.
Lemons may also be discussed. The Trump administration recently postponed a decision by former President Barack Obama to lift a 16-year ban on imports of Argentine lemons.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Trump and Macri enjoy a personal relationship from their days as businessmen that Macri hopes to leverage to boost relations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.