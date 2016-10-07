“I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize,” says Donald Trump about lewd comments he made in 2005. The video statement, which also attacked the Clintons, comes as the GOP candidate faces a strong backlash from his own party.

Donald Trump apologized Friday night for his boasting about groping women, but dismissed a newly released 2005 recording of his vulgar remarks as “nothing more than a distraction.”

“Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am,” said Trump, whose frequent derogatory comments about women have been a major liability for his campaign. “I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

In the videotaped statement posted on his Facebook page, the Republican presidential nominee also sought to shift attention to the marital troubles of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

“Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims,” Trump said. “We will discuss this more in the coming days,”

Trump’s statement came after Republican leaders roundly condemned their party’s presidential nominee just one month before the Nov. 8 election. The extraordinary spectacle, following The Washington Post’s report on Trump’s lewd and demeaning comments about women, came two days before a crucial presidential debate in St. Louis.

“These comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who said Trump had shown “utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan had planned to campaign with Trump in his Wisconsin congressional district on Saturday, but announced Trump would no longer be attending.

“I am sickened by what I heard today,” Ryan said in a statement. “Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified. I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests.”

Trump said he would spend Saturday preparing for the debate with top advisers, including Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who also denounced his remarks.

“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” Priebus said.