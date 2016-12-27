Carl Paladino, a former candidate for governor of New York and a political ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he had not intended to send remarks roundly denounced as viciously offensive to a Buffalo newspaper for publication.

Carl Paladino, a former candidate for governor of New York and a political ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he had not intended to send racist remarks about President Obama and his wife, Michelle, which were roundly denounced as viciously offensive, to a Buffalo newspaper for publication.

Paladino said in a statement that he had meant to email his remarks to friends.

Instead, he said, he inadvertently sent them to Artvoice, a Buffalo weekly, which published them this past week.

In the statement, Paladino, a western New York builder and a member of the Buffalo Board of Education, said that he would not heed calls for his resignation, “not when it’s time to help implement the real choice elements of Trump’s plan for education reform.”

Paladino’s remarks last week were in response to a survey about 2017 circulated by Artvoice to figures in the Buffalo community.

Asked what he wanted to see “go away in 2017,” Paladino answered, Michelle Obama, “I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

He also wrote that he hoped President Obama would die of mad-cow disease. His comments were published with those of three dozen other survey respondents.

In his statement Tuesday, Paladino apologized to the “minority community,” and said he received the survey at an emotional moment, after listening to Obama speak about the humanitarian disaster in Aleppo, Syria, which “resulted from his failed and cowardly foreign policy.”

Paladino added: “I did not mean to send those answers to Artvoice. Not that it makes any difference because what I wrote was inappropriate under any circumstance. I filled out the survey to send to a couple friends and forwarded it to them not realizing that I didn’t hit ‘forward’ I hit ‘reply.’ All men make mistakes.”

In the days since his original comments were published, Paladino’s words have been condemned by a spokeswoman for Trump, and by public figures around the state. The Buffalo News reported that the Buffalo school board planned a special meeting Thursday to address “board member conduct.”

Nonprofit fires chief after racist post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels.”

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of Clay County Development, was removed after an agreement with the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Taylor’s racist social media comments were not directly mentioned as the reason. She had been placed initially on a six-week leave that was scheduled to end last Friday.

However, the state requested “specific assurances” the nonprofit is following anti-discrimination policies and has been assured Taylor is gone as director, Tomblin spokeswoman Jessica Tice said.

The Appalachian Area Agency on Aging will manage the nonprofit daily for six months while the Clay County organization makes any changes needed for compliance as a state contractor, Tice said.

The nonprofit provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County.

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling was criticized for responding to Taylor’s post: “Just made my day Pam.” Whaling said later that she was referencing the change in the White House and wasn’t racist. She resigned after the backlash.