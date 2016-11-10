JERUSALEM (AP) — A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump says his boss doesn’t think Israeli settlements should be condemned and they don’t pose an “obstacle to peace.”

Jason Greenblatt’s comments to Israel’s Army Radio Thursday would mark a stark departure from the long-time American stance that Israeli construction in areas captured in the 1967 war makes it more difficult to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Greenblatt is the chief legal officer and executive vice president at the Trump Organization. He has been tapped by Trump as his top adviser on Israel.

Israel and the U.S. are close allies but relations were often tense between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly over Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Netanyahu and Trump are friendly and ties are expected to improve.