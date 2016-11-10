JERUSALEM (AP) — A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump says his boss doesn’t think Israeli settlements should be condemned and they don’t pose an “obstacle to peace.”
Jason Greenblatt’s comments to Israel’s Army Radio Thursday would mark a stark departure from the long-time American stance that Israeli construction in areas captured in the 1967 war makes it more difficult to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
Greenblatt is the chief legal officer and executive vice president at the Trump Organization. He has been tapped by Trump as his top adviser on Israel.
Israel and the U.S. are close allies but relations were often tense between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly over Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Netanyahu and Trump are friendly and ties are expected to improve.
Most Read Stories
- 5 shot in downtown Seattle at busy intersection WATCH
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Seattle will remain sanctuary city for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
- Voters approve minimum wage increase to $13.50 in Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.