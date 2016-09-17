TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a record nearly $13 billion has been raised for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years.
Trudeau made the announcement Saturday at a donors’ meeting as Bill Gates, Bono and others gathered in Montreal to determine how to replenish the major global health fund that combats AIDS and two of the world’s other leading killers in low-income countries.
Gates told The Associated Press that $12.9 billion has been raised. He expects that figure to rise to $13 billion by the end of the year. He calls it a significant accomplishment at a time of tight budgets and a growing refugee crisis.
Gates increased his individual commitment by 20 percent to $600 million.
The Global Fund raised $11.7 billion at its last conference in Washington in 2013.
