LONDON (AP) — Traffic on a major highway in England has been disrupted for hours after a truck laden with chocolate bars burst into flames.

Drivers faced long delays after parts of the highway in Kent, southern England, were closed Thursday as fire crews put out the blaze and road workers tried to clear the debris.

A Highways England spokeswoman said the fire occurred in early Thursday, saying: “Some of the chocolate had melted onto the road. There were lots of chocolate bars everywhere.”

No injuries were reported and all lanes on the highway reopened Thursday afternoon.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was not known.

The chocolate bars were reported to be Lion candy bars made by Nestle.