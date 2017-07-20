LONDON (AP) — Traffic on a major highway in England has been disrupted for hours after a truck laden with chocolate bars burst into flames.
Drivers faced long delays after parts of the highway in Kent, southern England, were closed Thursday as fire crews put out the blaze and road workers tried to clear the debris.
A Highways England spokeswoman said the fire occurred in early Thursday, saying: “Some of the chocolate had melted onto the road. There were lots of chocolate bars everywhere.”
No injuries were reported and all lanes on the highway reopened Thursday afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- With city income tax, is Seattle the next Detroit? | Jon Talton
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was not known.
The chocolate bars were reported to be Lion candy bars made by Nestle.