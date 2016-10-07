BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — The driver of a truck that overturned while carrying roughly 180 pigs to a Toronto-area slaughterhouse has been charged with careless driving.

Police said Friday the 25-year-old man from Brunner, Ontario, is also facing an administrative-related charge. They have not released his name.

More than 100 pigs survived the crash Wednesday near the Fearmans Pork plant in Burlington, Ontario, only to be marched to the slaughterhouse on foot shortly afterward.

An animal activist protesting at the scene was also arrested. Anita Krajnc, currently on trial for giving cool water to hot pigs en route to the same slaughterhouse last year, says she has been charged with obstructing an officer.