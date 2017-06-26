TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A California truck driver stopped on a New Jersey highway with 64 kilograms (141 pounds) of heroin and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Henry Cruz Ventura, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to heroin possession with the intent to distribute.
The drugs were seized from his tractor-trailer last August by the New Jersey state police mobile safe freight unit on Interstate 78 in Warren County.
A second man stopped on the same highway last year was earlier sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Oscar Franco, also of California, was arrested after police found 36 kilograms (79 pounds) of heroin in his tractor-trailer when he was stopped for a routine commercial inspection.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Investigators’ task to find out why U.S. destroyer failed to dodge cargo ship
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Police investigate Seattle officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
- Mike Hopkins beats out former team to secure Hameir Wright for UW men's basketball