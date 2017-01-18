WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A horse-drawn Amish buggy and a truck have crashed in Ohio, killing the horse and a man riding in the buggy.
The State Highway Patrol says the truck struck the back of the buggy as both vehicles were traveling north on State Route 58 on Wednesday morning. Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from it.
The patrol says Homerville resident Jon Swartzentruber died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say the buggy’s operator was Wellington resident Levi Shetler, who’s hospitalized in stable condition.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
Authorities are investigating.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.