WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A horse-drawn Amish buggy and a truck have crashed in Ohio, killing the horse and a man riding in the buggy.
The State Highway Patrol says the truck struck the back of the buggy as both vehicles were traveling north on State Route 58 on Wednesday morning. Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from it.
The patrol says Homerville resident Jon Swartzentruber died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say the buggy’s operator was Wellington resident Levi Shetler, who’s hospitalized in stable condition.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Authorities are investigating.
