ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A college in Susan B. Anthony’s western New York hometown has acquired a trove of 19th-century letters she wrote to a fellow leader in the women’s rights movement.
The University of Rochester says the collection originally owned by Isabella Beecher Hooker includes dozens of letters from fellow suffragists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The collection is now housed in the university’s Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation.
The letters were written between 1869 and 1880 to Hooker, a member of a prominent Connecticut family.
The letters were found last year in a wooden box stored at the Bloomfield, Connecticut, home of George and Libbie Merrow. The letters were passed down through the family of George Merrow, whose grandfather owned the former Hooker house in Hartford.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.