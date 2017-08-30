LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A government hospital in northern India where dozens of babies died within two days earlier this month says at least 217 children have died during the month of August for a variety of reasons including an encephalitis outbreak.

The head of the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur city, Dr. P.K. Singh, said Wednesday that 42 children had died in the hospital in the last 48 hours. Seven of the deaths were from encephalitis.

Thirty-three children died on Aug. 10 and 11 at the hospital at about the same time as a disruption in its oxygen supply. A team of experts said the interruption was not responsible for the deaths, but there was public fury in India over how the hospital let the oxygen run out.