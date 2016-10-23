MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Seymour is strengthening not far from Mexico’s coast and forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday night that the storm is centered about 370 miles (595 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).
Seymour is moving west-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph), and this general motion is expected continue over the next couple of days.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, though it is not currently a threat to land.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.