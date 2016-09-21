MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Lisa is getting a little stronger in the Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Wednesday have increased to near 50 mph (80 kph). Additional strengthening is possible but weakening is forecast to begin by Thursday.

Lisa is centered about 550 miles (885 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving northwest near 9 mph (14 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Karl’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (56 kph). The Hurricane Center says additional weakening is possible but it’s forecast to re-strengthen in a day or two.

Karl is centered about 945 miles (1,521 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west near 14 mph (22 kph).