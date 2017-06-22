Nation & World Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph Originally published June 22, 2017 at 2:07 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. The Associated Press Next StoryPrince Philip leaves hospital after treatment Previous StoryLocal Afghan police chief says at least 15 killed in suicide car bombing in capital of southern Helmand province