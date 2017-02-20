NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers say a bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence after officers saw him drive a school bus the wrong way down a highway.
Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres said that 50-year-old Brent Carter was driving the Goose Creek High School bus east in the westbound lanes without its headlights on along state Highway 34 near Newberry around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Beres says Carter’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.
Authorities say the 15 students and three adults on the bus were not hurt and were picked up by another driver and taken back to the school near Charleston. They had been attending a drama competition.
It wasn’t known if Carter had a lawyer.
