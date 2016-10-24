BOSTON (AP) — The widow of a state trooper killed by a driver who allegedly smoked marijuana before the crash is making an emotional plea against a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Trooper Thomas Clardy was killed in March when a medical marijuana patient crashed into his cruiser. In a new web video, Reisa Clardy says she believes there will be more accidents if voters approve Question 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot.

David Njuguna (juh-GOO’-nyuh) has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Clardy’s death.

The ballot question would allow people 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational use and allow the home cultivation of up to 12 marijuana plants.

Supporters say it would not change state laws that prohibit driving under the influence of marijuana.